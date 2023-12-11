FBI: Weekend Bank Robbery in Waukegan, Suspect Implies Weapon

(Waukegan, IL) A bank robbery in Waukegan has drawn the eyes of the FBI. The incident took place on Saturday at a Bank of America branch in the 9-hundred block of South Waukegan Road. Officials say a male entered the bank, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money through a note. He was able to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was described as a mid-30’s white male, about 5’10”, 185 pounds with a scruffy beard and heavy acne. Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the Chicago office of the FBI.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-11-23)