First Accumulating Snow Hits Kenosha Area

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The area is set to receive the first accumulating snow of the season.

The National Weather Service and TMJ 4 News report that the city of Kenosha could get anywhere from about an inch to an inch and a half.

Areas along Lake Michigan may only experience rain with little snow on the ground.

Western areas could get more accumulation with up to 2-4 inches of snow.

Commuters should expect slick roadways and possible slow travel conditions.

Snow is expected to be on and off throughout the day Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.