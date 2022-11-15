First Accumulating Snow Hits Kenosha Area
November 15, 2022 6:56AM CST
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The area is set to receive the first accumulating snow of the season.
The National Weather Service and TMJ 4 News report that the city of Kenosha could get anywhere from about an inch to an inch and a half.
Areas along Lake Michigan may only experience rain with little snow on the ground.
Western areas could get more accumulation with up to 2-4 inches of snow.
Commuters should expect slick roadways and possible slow travel conditions.
Snow is expected to be on and off throughout the day Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning.