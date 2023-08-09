First Official GOP Candidate Enters Race Against Sen. Tammy Baldwin

(AP) A longshot candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin will be the first Republican to officially get in the race against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Rejani Raveendran had never run for office in the state before announcing her candidacy on Tuesday. She is a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans. Several other higher-profile Republicans have decided against taking on Baldwin as she seeks a third term in a presidential election year. Other Republicans considering getting in the race include Franklin businessman Scott Mayer, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke and others.

Associated Press (8-9-23)