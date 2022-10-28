Football Preview: Central; St Joe’s Host Playoff Games; Carthage Visits Carroll; Packers at Buffalo

WIAA Playoffs…Westosha Central gets a familiar opponent in level two of the playoffs tonight.

The Falcons have a rematch with conference rival Burlington, whom they defeated in Week 4 35-20.

We’ll have it for you here on WLIP starting this evening at 6:45…the winner will play the winner of Brookfield Central vs Racine Park in level three next week.

–St Joseph Catholic Academy hosts Lancaster at Ameche Field tonight.

–College FB…The Carthage Firebirds visit Carroll University tomorrow afternoon. John Weiser has our coverage beginning at 12:45.

–The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worst offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills.

–The Bears visit the Cowboys on Sunday looking to build on their Monday night win in New England.