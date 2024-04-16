Former Racine Police Officer Charged With Bomb Threat; Bank Robbery

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A former Racine Police Officer is accused of calling in a bomb scare so he could rob a bank.

It happened April 6th when the threat was called into the Pleasant Prairie Costco just before a bank in the village was robbed.

51 year old Paul Garchek is charged with making the threat after police identified him from video surveillance and license plate tracking.

Numerous agencies responded to the Costco after it was evacuated.

The store remained closed for several hours while investigators worked to clear the scene.

Garcheck was given a $250,000 cash bond and is due back in court next week.