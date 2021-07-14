Four Indicted On Federal Charges In Connection to Kenosha Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Four men have been indicted in two different cases related to the riots in Kenosha last summer.

In the first case, three Minnesota men-Allen King, David Garner, and Kevin Martinez-traveled to Kenosha on August 24th, 2020.

King and Garner allegedly tried to set fires while all three reportedly looted businesses including a pharmacy and a gas station. Also indicted is Devon Vaughn who is charged with arson at the B and L Office Furniture store.

The four are facing various federal charges that include arson, transport of stolen goods, as well as conspiring to steal controlled substances.

Federal authorities continue to work with local law enforcement investigating various crimes from the riots.