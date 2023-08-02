Four Suspects Sought in Zion After Shots Fired, Uber Drivers Robbed

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking for suspects after crimes involving a pair of Uber drivers. The first incident took place on Tuesday morning around 1:40 when a driver said he was robbed at gunpoint, and shots were fired in the 24-hundred block of Galilee. About 2 hours later, another Uber driver says she was also robbed, and her vehicle was stolen in the 24-hundred block of Gilboa. In both instances, four suspects committed the crimes…and each was believed to be performed by the same crew. An investigation is ongoing. (Further Details in press release below)

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-3-23)