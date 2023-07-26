Fox Lake Man Fired from Job, Then Charged With Arson Near Antioch

(Antioch, IL) A Fox Lake man is facing charges, after alleged criminal actions against his former employer. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Jonathan Tracy was fired from his job at an automotive business in unincorporated Antioch on Tuesday. He then reportedly returned to the business late on Tuesday night and started fires to property in the parking lot. The 31-year-old told authorities he wanted to lure his former boss to the scene for a further explanation of his firing. Tracy now faces one arson count, as well as a charge for receiving/selling or possessing a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-27-23)