Fox Lake Restaurant Owner’s Condition Upgraded to Stable After Shooting

(Fox Lake, IL) A man shot multiple times by his brother over what police called an “ongoing family feud” remains hospitalized but his condition has been upgraded. 56-year-old Mario Martinez was shot several times Tuesday afternoon at Dockers restaurant in Fox Lake…he underwent emergency surgery and was in stable condition as of Wednesday. His brother, 63-year-old Marciano Martinez, used to co-own the restaurant…he was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have not yet detailed what the feud between the siblings was about.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-17-23)