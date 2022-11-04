Friday is Final Day For Early Voting in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Friday (11/4/22) is the final day for early voting in Wisconsin.

In the city of Kenosha you can cast your in person absentee ballot at the municipal building between 8 AM and 5 PM.

You will need to be registered and bring a valid photo ID.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that if you still have an absentee ballot to turn in, your best bet is to return it in person.

You can find more election info here