Gas Prices All Over As Post Holiday Season Begins

(Milwaukee) Gas prices are down marginally on either side of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin sits at $2.66, which is a drop of 6 cents from last week, and 42-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 9 cent drop to $2.57. In Illinois, the current average for a gallon of gas stands at $3.07…down a penny from last week and on par with the national average. Lake County prices, however, jumped 9 cents to $3.00.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-5-24)