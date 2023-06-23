Gas Prices Drop Slightly Across Wisconsin, Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices dropped a little bit over the last week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is $4.01, which is down 3 cents from last week, but still 48-cents above the national average, and the 9th highest price in the country. Lake County fell 9-cents from last week to $4.21. In Wisconsin, the average price for gas stands at $3.52, a drop of 2-cents from last week, and a number 6-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 7-cents drop to $3.73

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-23-23)