Gas Prices Rise Again on Both Sides of State Line

August 4, 2023 8:36AM CDT
(Milwaukee, WI) Gas prices have increased for the second straight week. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin runs $3.63, a 9-cent increase over last week, but 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices increased 7-cents to $3.71. Illinois prices currently run $4.05, a 9-cent increase over last week as well…and 22-cents higher than the national average. Illinois currently has the 8th highest average gas prices in the country. In Lake County, prices increased 4-cents over the last week to $4.17.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-4-23)

K-Town Report