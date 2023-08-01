Go Fund Me Pages Set Up For Two Killed in Friday Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Go Fund Me pages are active for the two people killed when a pick-up truck they were riding in crashed into a building.

21 year old Jenna Barrette and 22 year old Dylan Zamora both died of their injuries.

The crash happened in the early morning hours on Friday when the truck reportedly carrying five people crashed into a building near 40th Avenue and 75th Street.

Two others remain critically injured-including the driver.

Another person was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.