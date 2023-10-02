AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

GoFundMe Established for Woman Allegedly Killed by Hit Man in North Chicago

October 2, 2023 2:09PM CDT
Share
GoFundMe Established for Woman Allegedly Killed by Hit Man in North Chicago
Via Alpha Image Library

(Waukegan, IL) Friends and family of a woman shot and killed in North Chicago, are looking to generate enough funds to have her buried in her native Mexico. Cecilia Cuahua-Zopiyactle was murdered back on September 22nd. Officials say an ex-boyfriend hired a hitman to do the killing after the couple had separated. The alleged gunmen, the man who hired him, and the alleged getaway driver  all remain in the Lake County Jail, and all three face murder charges. A GoFundMe link has been set up for the victim, a link you can find by clicking here

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-2-23)

K-Town Report