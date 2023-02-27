GoFundMe Set for for Woman Battered and Run Over in Libertyville Last Week

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Libertyville, IL) A Libertyville area woman remains hospitalized after she was battered and run over during a vehicular hijacking last week. The woman, who is also pregnant, sustained significant injuries during the Thursday afternoon incident, in which her vehicle was stolen with her 2-year-old son still inside. That child, and her vehicle were later located in different areas of Waukegan. The suspect who stole the car, and a driver in another stolen vehicle are still being sought. A group of neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the woman and her family. The link can be accessed here.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-27-23)