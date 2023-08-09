Governor Evers Calls “Longshot” Special Session for September

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans controlled Legislature that he signed, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Evers used his partial veto power to remove tax cuts for the state’s wealthiest taxpayers and protect 180 diversity, equity and inclusion jobs Republicans wanted to cut at the University of Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

(AP) Gov. Tony Evers is calling a special legislative session for September in a longshot attempt that was quickly dismissed by Republicans. Evers wants to approve funding they rejected earlier this year for child care services, a family leave program, the University of Wisconsin System and other efforts targeting the state’s worker shortage problem. But Republicans who control the Legislature are under no obligation to debate, let alone vote, on the more than $1 billion in funding proposals that Evers will put forward. The Governor called the special session for Sept. 20.

Associated Press (8-9-23)