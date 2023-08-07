Gurnee Area Teen in Critical Condition After “Accidental” Shooting

(Gurnee, IL) An accidental shooting left a Gurnee area teen hospitalized with serious injuries. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a group of teens was gathered in a Grandwood Park basement on Sunday evening…when a 16-year-old produced a gun and fired, striking a 15-year-old boy. The teen told investigators that he did not mean to shoot the weapon, but he is still facing juvenile charges for unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and reckless conduct. The victim was last reported in critical condition. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-7-23)