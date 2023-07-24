Heritage Downtown Kenosha Up For Sale; Owners to Retire

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A heritage downtown Kenosha restaurant is up for sale.

The owners of Yee’s Oriental Inn have announced their retirement.

The restaurant, which has been in operation for 68 years and has been run by second generation owners, is up for sale for an asking price of $1.8 million.

A post by the realtor says that everything in the building will be sold to the new owners, meaning that Yee’s is a turnkey operation which would remain open after the new operators take over.