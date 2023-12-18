Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Moved to Segregation Unit After Threats to Corrections Officials

(Waukegan, IL) The man accused of a murderous mass shooting in Highland Park has been moved away from the general jail population after reportedly violating inmate rules. Robert Crimo III has been in the Administrative Segregation Unit since he reportedly threatened corrections officers last month. Officials say he could be moved back to the general population in January if there are no more violations. Crimo faces over 100 felony charges stemming from the July 4th 2022 shooting that killed 7. Last week, he told a judge he plans to represent himself at trial, which will start in February.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-18-23)