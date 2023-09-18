Hotly Contested No-Bail Policy Begins Today in Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Today marks the end of Illinois’ cash bail system. Starting today, most criminal defendants that are arrested, will be processed and released with a court date and pre-trial conditions. Those with more serious charges will be petitioned into jail without bond, though prosecutors will have to provide evidence to prove that the defendant is a danger to be out on the streets. The end of cash bail is part of a package of law enforcement reforms known at the Illinois SAFE-T Act. It was supported by Illinois Democrats in charge of the legislature, but widely panned by County State’s Attorney’s and state law enforcement.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-18-23)