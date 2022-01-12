Human Remains Found in Model Market Fire Aftermath

Neighbors look on as longtime Kenosha business Model Market is on fire. Credit: Tom Corso

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Fire Department reports that they have discovered human remains in the aftermath of the Model Market Fire.

According to a press release a positive identification of the person has not been made pending dental record analysis.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner was on the scene Tuesday and took custody of the body.

Fire investigators say the next stage of the investigation is to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

While officials haven’t identified the person found, a Kenosha family reported a loved one who lived in the apartments above the store as missing after the fire began.