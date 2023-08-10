Identities Released in Apparent Crystal Lake Area Murder-Suicide

(Crystal Lake, IL) Identities have been released in an apparent murder-suicide near Crystal Lake. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials were called just before 4 o’clock Wednesday morning to the 58-hundred block of Wild Plum Road. Upon arrival investigators found 3 females deceased, and a male and female injured. The females have been identified as 73-year-old Chang Song, 49-year-old Yuna Song, and 32-year-old Lauren Smith-Song. The male, who was described as the “aggressor,” later died at the hospital, and has been identified as 44-year-old Jean Song. No update has been provided on the condition of the surviving female. An investigation into the matter continues.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)