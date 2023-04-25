Identity Of Man Shot in Kenosha Early Sunday Revealed

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The person who was shot and killed in an incident over the weekend has been identified.

40 year old Deshun Jackson of Kenosha died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities discovered him inside an apartment in the 16-hundred block of 60th Street around 2:15 AM Sunday.

Life saving measures at the scene were not successful.

Investigators say this was not a random act and initially said the shooting was preceded by an argument.

There is no immediate threat to the public.

However no one is in custody and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Kenosha Police.