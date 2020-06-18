Identity Theft Suspects Arrested by Lake Forest Police

(Lake Forest, IL) Police in Lake Forest have announced the arrest of two men from south suburban Homer Glen.

Jamelle McBride and Brenden Butler were the subject of an investigation that started back in 2018, when a Lake Forest man said his financial identity was used to fraudulently purchase goods.

Authorities say the 32 and 22-year-old suspects are accused of purchasing close to 1-million-dollars worth of goods including appliances and lawn equipment…some of which was sold on-line.

Both suspects face charges of continuing a financial criminal enterprise and identity theft…while McBride also faces weapons charges, as well as money laundering and tax evasion.