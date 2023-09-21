Illinois AG Announces Gunrunning Charges Against Two Waukegan Men

(Waukegan, IL) A pair of Waukegan men are facing charges, after alleged illegal gun and drug sales in both Lake and Cook Counties. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office says Cesar Morales and Agustin Prado each face counts of gunrunning from the alleged sales. The 25-year-old Morales also faces charges of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms, armed violence, and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. The 28-year-old Prado faces additional counts of unlawful sale or delivery of firearms.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-21-23)