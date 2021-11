(Chicago, IL) Gas prices were up this week in both Illinois and Wisconsin. Triple-A says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $3.61, up 4-cents from last week, and 20-cents higher than the national average. Lake County comes in at $3.59. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas stands at $3.15, one penny higher than last week, but 26-cents below the national average. Kenosha County comes in at $3.17 a gallon.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-5-21)