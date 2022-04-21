Illinois Drops Transit Mask Mandate, DOJ Appeals Ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. Since the ruling, several airlines have gone mask optional. In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker said he amended the state’s rules for public transit as well, making face coverings optional on Metra, Pace, the CTA and at both Midway and O’Hare airports.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-21-22)