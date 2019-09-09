Illinois Gaming Board Adopts New Rules For Ethics

close up view of a craps table with dices and fiches (3d render)

(Chicago, IL) With new casinos on the way, including one for Waukegan, the Illinois Gaming Board has adopted some upgraded ethics rules.

The rules are temporary, though the Gaming Board could go through the process of making them permanent at a later date.

While nothing in the rules is technically “new”, the Board says the tweaks were done to strengthen existing ethics clauses, with an expected influx of new gaming under an expanded gambling law, and the legalization of sports betting.