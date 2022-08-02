Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County

PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris.

It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.

He was said to have been wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the car. He was the only person inside.

First responders removed Weck from the car but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.