Illinois Man Killed in Race Track Crash in Kenosha County

PARIS, WI (WLIP)–An Illinois man is dead after a crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway in the town of Paris.
It happened Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 PM.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that 66 year old Charles Weck of Marengo was the driver of a custom late model Corvette when he lost control while driving on the track and crashed into a concrete wall at 200 miles per hour.
He was said to have been wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the car. He was the only person inside.
First responders removed Weck from the car but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.