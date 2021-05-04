In The Headlines…Mask Mandate Upheld; Blake Shooting Report Released; KUSD Chief To Retire; Man Dies in Crash

The Kenosha Common Council voted 12-4 last night to keep the city’s mask mandate. The council debated the issue once again despite numerous discussions on the topic in recent months. The vote against a repeal came after Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jen Freihet addressed the council and asked for the mandate to remain in place.

One of the repeal’s sponsors, 16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffolo said that the city shouldn’t dictate mask wearing while 5th District Alderman Rocco Lamacchia says that people are intelligent enough to wear a mask without the city’s instruction.

The mandate is set to expire on May 27th, but at least one Alderperson-10th District Alderman Anthony Kennedy says that he will propose another extension.

—

We know more about the Kenosha Police internal investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by Officer Rusten Sheskey last August.

A review board made up of a police captain, a patrol supervisor, the head of the department’s training, and an instructor of firearms considered the matter. They found that Officer Sheskey did not violate department policy when he shot Blake seven times while he allegedly resisted arrest and was armed with the knife.

The report says that Sheskey was concerned for the welfare of the children in the vehicle in which Blake was trying to enter.

However the report seems to be critical of Officer Vincent Arenas who was also at the scene, saying that he “will need to recognize continued resistance and assaultive behavior and respond accordingly with the force needed to effectively stop the known violent behavior he faces.”

—

Kenosha Unified Schools Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarivs has announced her retirement.

Dr Sue has been with the district as a principal and administrator since returning to Kenosha in 2005.

Susan Valeri-KUSD’s current Chief of school leadership-will also retire meaning two of the most important positions in the district will need to be filled. Dr Bethany Ormseth will take over as interim superintendent.

The board will undertake a search to fill the position as soon as possible.

Dr Savaglio-Jarvis’ last day will be June 30th.

—

A Milwaukee man is dead after an early Monday morning crash in Kenosha County.

It happened just before 3 AM in the 700 Block of 312th Avenue in the Town of Brighton. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the pickup truck left the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve and crashed into a wooded area.

The 66 year old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle suffered extensive damage to the roof and driver’s side.

The driver was the only person in the truck. The man has not been identified.