Injuries Detailed, Investigation Ramps Up After Boy Thrown From Carnival Ride in Antioch

(Antioch, IL) An investigation continues after a young boy was thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch over the weekend. The 10-year-old boy sustained multiple injuries while attending the Taste of Antioch on Sunday. He was originally airlifted to a Park Ridge Hospital, before ending up in Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Authorities say the boy suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and a significant injury to the bones in one leg. Antioch Police say the Illinois Department of Labor has joined their investigation into the incident. No criminal charges have been filed at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-18-23)