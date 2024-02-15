Investigation in Waukegan, After Young Boy’s “Accidental” Hanging

(Waukegan, IL) A young child remains hospitalized after what officials have called an “accidental hanging.” Waukegan Police say they were called on Tuesday afternoon to an apartment building in the 3-thousand block of 8th Street, and found the 8-year-old unconscious and not breathing. The boy was rushed to Advocate Condell in Libertyville where treatment began…no updates have been given on the child’s condition, other than he was still alive as of yesterday (Wednesday). Police say it doesn’t appear that foul play was involved, but that they are still trying to figure out the chain of events. The investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-15-24)