Jensen Letter Could Receive U.S. Supreme Court Review

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–It’s hard to believe but the plot surrounding the new trial of Mark Jensen could be thickening even more.

The Special prosecutor in charge of the case-Robert Jambois-has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider allowing Julie Jensen’s letter accusing her husband Mark in her eventual death to be allowed back into evidence.

It’s a longshot request.

The letter was the center of the case in Jensen’s previous conviction in the murder in 2008. After another decade plus of wrangling the letter was tossed from evidence, the conviction overturned, and a new trial in Julie Jensen’s 1998 death ordered.

That is on the schedule for next spring, unless the Supreme Court takes on the question of the letter. The defense will have to respond to the prosecution’s request next month.