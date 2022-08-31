Jockey; UW Parkside Athletics Announce Partnership

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jockey International, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, and Parkside Athletics announced a multi-year partnership that includes collaboration on facilities, athletics, career services, and community engagement initiatives.

During the announcement at the Sports & Activity Center Jockey and UW-Parkside officials unveiled the renamed Jockey Sports Performance Center, which is the strength and conditioning home of Parkside Athletics and the campus community.

Among the other elements of the agreement, the program will outfit Parkside student-athletes with co-branded leisurewear and activewear to enhance their experience on campus.

Fans will also be able to purchase their own Jockey Player Packs on game days at the Ranger Store in the Sports & Activity Center.