Judge Rejects Dismissing Charges Against Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has rejected a bid to dismiss the charges against the father of the July 4th Highland Park mass shooting suspect. Robert Crimo Jr. is facing multiple felony counts of reckless conduct after prosecutors accused him of signing off recklessly on a firearms card for his son…who three years later, allegedly opened fire on parade killing 7 and wounding scores of others. The defense says Crimo Jr. was charged under an unconstitutionally vague law, something a judge rejected on Monday. Trial for the 58-year-old is set for early November.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-28-23)