Juveniles Facing Weapons Charges After Being Arrested in Zion

(Zion, IL) Two juveniles are facing weapons charges after their arrests in Zion. Police say that on Sunday, a resident called to report two people walking in an alleyway with sweatshirts and hoods pulled up despite the 85 degree temperatures. When authorities responded to check on the individuals, they ran, and each tossed a handgun into a trashcan before being taken into custody. The 16 and 17-year-old each faces multiple counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as resisting. Because of their juvenile status, no further information has been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-2-23)