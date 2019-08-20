Kenosha Authorizes Litigation Against Opioid Manufacturers

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Common Council approved a resolution last night which authorizes the city attorney to initiate litigation against opioid manufacturers.

The resolution says that the city has been damaged by the on-going opioid epidemic by responding to calls for service by first responders, having those employees go through training to deal with overdoses, and by dealing with the criminal activity associated with the crisis.

The measure passed 14-1 with Alderman David Bogdala abstaining. The lone dissenting vote was Alderman David Paff, who said that dealing with overdose patients is part of the job.

The resolution states that nearly 2,000 communities nationwide have already filed suit against opioid manufacturers.