Kenosha Casino Proposal Open For Viewing Tonight in Kenosha

(Kenosha, WI) The public will have a chance to learn more about the Kenosha Casino Project this afternoon. The Menominee Tribe is sponsoring a community open house today from 4 until 6 PM at the Kenosha Human Services Building on 52nd Street in Kenosha. Reps from both the Menominee and Hard Rock International will be on hand to talk with attendees, answer questions, and provide more information. The author of an economic impact study will be there as well to show what the tribe deems is a major positive impact the casino will have. The community event is open to the public.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-11-24)