Kenosha City Plan Commission Approves Rezoning For Downtown Vision Plan

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha City Council could soon consider zoning changes in the city’s downtown.

The changes would allow for the first part of the Downtown Vision Redevelopment Plan to move forward.

The City Plan Commission approved the changes at their early March meeting.

The plan is for a five story apartment building with 158 units to be built between 7th and 8th Avenues on the site of a former bank drive-in.

That portion-known as “Block I” of the Downtown Vision Plan-is what developer Shawn Roberts calls the catalyst for the rest of the project

A 10 story apartment building would also be built west of Sixth Avenue.

Construction could begin later this year.