Kenosha Common Council To Consider Covid-19 Restrictions

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council could vote tonight on an ordinance that would require lower business capacity and face coverings in the city.

The measure has been delayed for weeks and was deferred back to committee to be reworked before it passed its first reading before the council two weeks ago.

While the final ordinance could still be adjusted, the rules are thought to limit capacity in businesses at 50-percent and codify the face covering policy already instituted at many businesses.