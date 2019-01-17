Kenosha Considers Harbor Dredging Alternatives

KENOSHA, WI–As the city of Kenosha works to upgrade its infrastructure beyond road repair, one of the pressing issues is sediment buildup in Kenosha Harbor. The city has had to repeatedly dredge the harbor so that it can remain accessible for boat traffic. Now the city is considering two possible long term solutions for the problem.

17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake up Kenosha that making the investment could save the city money in the long run.

The first option places a break water north of the north pier and could last 20 years. It costs around 4 million dollars and may be paid for with grant money.

The alternative is extending the north pier, keeping the current out of the harbor. This option costs less but requires special permitting from the army corps of engineers and could cause navigation concerns.