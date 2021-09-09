      Weather Alert

Kenosha Council Votes Down Ald. Kennedy’s “De-escalation Committee”

Sep 9, 2021 @ 6:59am

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council voted 12-2 against a resolution that would have created a committee to study alternative de-escalation tactics instead of  tear gas and rubber bullets-even though local law enforcement already doesn’t use those materials.

Kenosha Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen told the council that numerous alternatives for de-escalation have been studied-and are already in place. He also says conversations with the community are on-going.  

The measure was denied after numerous public comments and a lengthy plea by the measure’s sponsor-10th district alderman Anthony Kennedy

Chief Larsen says that he wants to continue the work of police reform and community conversation, but doesn’t think there needs to be a special committee to oversee it.     

