Kenosha County Announces Dedicated Hotlines For Crisis; Child Protective Services Calls

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–At the beginning of this month, Kenosha Human Development Services expanded services to the community with two separate programs.

The Crisis Program in the Crisis Prevention Center provides mental health services to individuals in Kenosha County.

The CPS Support Program provides after-hours Child Protective Services in Kenosha County.

These service enhancements are made as Kenosha County responds to Wisconsin’s 988 Suicide Lifeline and the expansion of mobile crisis services.

This will provide a continuum of services through the Division of Aging and Disability & Behavioral Health Services. Enhancements will continue to assure children’s safety by meeting the state requirements for receiving and responding to reports 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

More info: 10-7-22 Access and Crisis hotline release