Kenosha County Board Approves Land Transfer to the City

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board approved a land transfer this week to the city of Kenosha.

The property is on the city’s northwest side located near 47th Avenue and 27th Street.

It’s bordered by Bullen Middle School to the east and Sunrise Park to the west.

Kenosha County Supervisor Terry Rose says that the city is seeking to have that land developed.

The city plans to build single family owner occupied homes on the property.

Additionally, the city is owed more than $745,000 in special assessments on the property while the back taxes to the county on the property is about $8,000.

The property is currently vacant.