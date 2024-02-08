Kenosha County Crash Injures One, Alcohol Cited as Factor

(Bristol, WI) A man was severely injured in a crash that happened late Tuesday. The crash happened around 9:30 PM on Highway 45 near Highway Q. A 39 year old man was the sole occupant of a vehicle when it crashed-ejecting him from the vehicle. Scanner reports indicated the man suffered life-threatening injuries. Those reports also indicate that the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed and passing on the shoulder before crashing into the ditch. Alcohol is thought to have been a factor in the crash. The man was not identified and the crash remains under investigation.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-8-24)