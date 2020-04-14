Kenosha County has 183 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Kenosha County now has 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 2 new deaths from complications were reported Monday, the first in more than a week. The city of Kenosha has 118 confirmed cases, while Pleasant Prairie has 36, and Salem Lakes has 15. Somers has 7. As to the demographic breakdown, the racial disparity that has been noted elsewhere seems to not be happening here. The confirmed cases continue to be evenly split between women and men. The majority of the cases are people who are in their 40’s and 50’s. Kenosha has also reported its first cases in a long term care facility. Parkside Manor reports that 5 residents and 2 employees have tested positive. All residents of the senior care facility will now be tested for COVID-19.