Kenosha County Health Dept. Urges Compliance With Gov. Evers’ Order

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha County Health Department issued a statement this week urging compliance with Governor Tony Evers latest emergency order aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The new order calls for some indoor spaces-like bars, restaurants, and gyms-to operate at 25 percent capacity. Other spaces-like churches, schools, and daycare facilities are exempt.

Private residents and outdoor events are also exempt. Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jennifer Freiheit said the new order will help keep Covid-19 under control and preserve hospital capacity as well as save lives.

Many businesses already operate at a lower capacity due to the pandemic as well as enforce the governor’s mask mandate.

Wisconsin reported more than 3-thousand new positive tests for the virus and 907 people hospitalized on Thursday which is a new daily record.

Most of those hospitalizations come from the northern part of the state.