Kenosha County Man Charged With Sexual Assault

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County man has been arrested on suspicion of the sexual assault of a woman in his bar.

54 year old Ike Miller the third of Trevor was reportedly spotted by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy on July 2nd.

Miller and another person were inside of his bar around 10:20 PM.

The lights were off and the deputy noted suspicious activity and called for backup.

Upon walking up to the bar the deputy identified himself and went inside.

In talking with Miller and the woman with him she indicated that she was not okay and needed help.

The criminal complaint against Miller alleges that he sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to pull a knife on the deputy when he was asked to step outside the bar on Camp Lake Road in Salem Lakes.

Miller was said to be highly intoxicated at the time.

He was arrested and faces felony charges including two counts of sexual assault and and false imprisonment as well as misdemeanor charges.

Charges of resisting an officer have also been added. Miller is in jail on a $75,000 bond.