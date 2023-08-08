Kenosha County Man Dies in McHenry County Motorcycle Crash

(Marengo, IL) A Kenosha County man is dead after a weekend crash in McHenry County. Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place in Marengo on Saturday afternoon when a motorcycle was said to turn in front of an oncoming SUV, and the vehicles collided. The operator of the motorcycle, who has only been identified as a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 52-year-old female passenger was airlifted to an area hospital where she was still in critical condition as of Monday. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-8-23)